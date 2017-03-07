UP Police Officer, Who Stood Up Against BJP Leaders In Bulandshahr, Transferred To Bahraich

UP police officer Shrestha Thakur, who waded into controversy after a row with a local BJP leader in Bulandshahr recently, was among 244 PPS officers transferred by the state government.

The woman police officer, who was posted as deputy SP in Bulandshahr, has been transferred to Bahraich as deputy SP Bahraich, UP police spokesperson said.

Thakur said she had to pay for doing her duty honestly.

She had hogged the newspaper headlines when she penalised a BJP leader in Bulandshahr for violating rules.

The video of her heated argument with BJP's Syana city president Mukesh Bhardwaj had gone viral on social media.

Bhardwaj had reached the spot allegedly after the police slapped a fine on BJP worker Pramod Kumar for driving a motorcycle "without any documents, number plate and helmet" on June 22.

The wordy duel between Thakur and Bhardwaj started after the police officer slapped a fine on Pramod who then called the local BJP office-bearers including Bhardwaj.

In the video, Thakur was seen telling the BJP leader that she would ask police officials not to check any vehicles if he got a letter from chief minister asking her to do so.