UP Minister's Security Guard Carries Weapon During MRI Scan, Ends Up Damaging Machine Worth Crores
In a bizarre incident, Uttar Pradesh Textile minister Satyadev Pachauri's security guard tried to get a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan with his weapon still on him. The result was hysterical yet serious.
During the scan at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, his pistol managed to get wrested from his body and get stuck on the machine itself.
The magnetic field around the machine pulled up the loaded pistol and damaged the machine which was worth crores.
However, it has been made clear that the basic instruction was ignored by the guard as he entered the MRI chamber with the pistol.
According to reports, the cost of repairing the 5-crore machine will come around Rs 40-50 lakh. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Jawans Killed in Militant Attack on Army Convoy in J&K
- ISIS Unable To Establish Hold In India, Says Singh
- Delhi Pass Percentage Falls By 13.67 Per Cent
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Guha Opens Up Indian Cricket's Pandora's Box, Spares No One In Resignation Letter
- Maharashtra: Protesting Farmers Continue To Spill Milk In Shirdi, Section 144 Imposed
- IIT Madras Beef Protest Shows 'Upbringing' Of Students, Says BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy Asks Senior Executives to Stop Layoffs
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment