UP Minister Talks About GST, Couldn't Spell Full Form When Asked
In a huge embarrassment for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Government, one of its Cabinet Minister failed to spell out the full form of GST, which is scheduled to be rolled out at midnight today.
Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Tribal Affairs minister Ramapati Shastri, who was here to make people aware about the nitigrities of the GST, was caught by media person when he was not able to tell the extended form of GST (Goods and Services Tax)
The Uttar Pradesh Minister started fumbling when asked about the full form of the GST.
However, the Minister tried to cover up his goof up and asserted that he is aware of the full form.
"I know the full form. I am going through all the important documents to gather more knowledge about the GST," said Ramapati.
The GST is slated to be rolled at midnight today.
GST will bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket. (ANI)
Is this news ? the tone of article is such that the reporter wants unconditional apology for this goof up none other than from Narendra Modi..