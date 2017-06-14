UP: Denied Ambulance, Man Carries Seven-Month-Old Niece's Corpse on Bicycle
A man carried the dead body of his seven-month-old niece on a bicycle after being denied for an ambulance, in perhaps another shocking display of disregard for humanity.
The incident took place on Monday when the girl Poonam died during a treatment at the district hospital.
The girl was admitted to the district hospital after complaints of vomiting and frequent motion.
After admitting the girl to the hospital, father Anant Kumar left for Allahabad to arrange some money for the treatment of her daughter asking his brother-in-law Brijmohan, to look after her.
"We have taken cognizance of the incident. An inquiry has also been initiated," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) S.K. Upadhyay, Kaushambi said.
"I called an ambulance driver several times to provide, but he refused to come. At last, I had to take my niece on a bicycle," Brijmohan said.
Reportedly, an FIR has been lodged against the doctor on duty and the ambulance driver, who allegedly refused to carry the body.
In a similar incident, on June 5 in Bihar, a man carried his wife's dead body on a motorcycle to reach his home for her last rites as he was denied a mortuary van at a government hospital.
On May 21, a man was forced to carry the body of his dead wife on a stretcher after the hospital authorities refused to render an ambulance service to him in Kaushambi. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Fatalities Reported As Blaze Engulfs Tower Block
- RBI Begins crackdown on loan defaulters
- DMK's Stalin, Several Others Detained After Ruckus Over 'Cash for Vote' MLA Sting
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Government In Gujarat Distributes About 12,000 School-Bags With Akhilesh Yadav's Photo
- JNU Professor Threatens To Commit Suicide After Termination
- Amit Shah's 'Chatur Baniya' Remark: 'Deeply Hurt,' Says Mahatma Gandhi's Granddaughter
- CBI Arrests Promoters of Abhijeet Group in Rs 290 Crore Fraud
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment