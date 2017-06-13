UP CM Adityanath Might Not Host Iftar Party
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath might not host an Iftar party at his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg.
Chief Minister Adityanath will be the second BJP Chief Minister after Ram Prakash Gupta to skip hosting an Iftar party.
Earlier, top leaders of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh hosted Iftar parties at their official residences during Ramzan, but according to sources, this time the current chief minister is not going to do so.
Earlier, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Uttar Pradesh's former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav hosted the Iftar party at their official residences.
During Mayawati's tenure, once the event was held at Hotel Taj, in which only selected people were invited.
However, the Muslim wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) - the Rashtriya Muslim Manch (RMM) - has announced Iftar parties all over the country, where those are in fast will break it with products made from cow milk.
An Iftar is a meal which Muslims have to break after a day-long fast (Roza) in the month of Ramzan.
Till now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also not hosted an Iftar party. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Trump, Modi To Meet On June 26
- CBI Arrests Promoters of Abhijeet Group in Rs 290 Crore Fraud
- Several Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment