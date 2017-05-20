The Newswire
20 May 2017

'Unveiling' Aishwarya Rai's Sensational Look on Day 4 of Cannes-2017

New Delhi
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

 While the whole world is still recovering from her mesmerising red carpet walk on Day 3 of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is already geared up for Day 4 and her look is surely going to make everyone go crazy.

L'Oreal Paris, the brand Aishwarya represents, posted a series a photos of her red carpet look on Twitter.

They captioned the snap, "Unveiling #AishwaryaRaiBachchan's sensational look from #Cannes2017 today. #LifeAtCannes #AishwaryaAtCannes."

The actress picked an off-shoulder black dress from Ashi Studio.



She completed her look with a pop of bright orange lip shade, fierce winged eyeliner and eye shadow in turquoise.

In other photo, the 43-year-old actress has been spotted soaking in the Cannes sun.

Meanwhile on the Day 3 of Cannes, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star wore an off-shoulder gown, fitted from the waist powder - blue brocade ballgown by Michael Cinco.

She teamed it up with a pair of Ferragamo heels.

Before the red carpet, she was seen wearing a strapless gown, with a subtle lace embossed print along with colourful floral embroidery and a corset style from the top.

This was Aishwarya's 16th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Last year the green-eyed beauty rocked a bold look by sporting bright purple lips.

Aishwarya Rai Cannes Film Festivals
