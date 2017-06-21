Unhappy RJD To Question JD (U) Over Extending Its Support To Ram Nath Kovind

Questioning Nitish Kumar's extension of support to Centre's nominee for President, its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday said it was a very good opportunity for the secular front to counter the saffron party but the Bihar chief minister's change of side has put the united opposition's future in jeopardy.

Asserting that it was Nitish who had initiated the whole idea of an united opposition and grand alliance to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at national level, RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad said his party will be questioning the JD (U) in this regard.

Advertisement opens in new window

"It was an opportunity for the secular parties to stand united in at the time of Presidential elections. We will be questioning JD(U) for the stand Nitish ji has taken. We would like to ask JD(U) what is their take on the secular party group which was formed to counter the BJP," Prasad told ANI.

"We were very happy when Nitish ji had taken the initiative to form a secular front of united opposition on the national level, but now he sidelined us and supported the BJP's candidate. Now the ball is in his court, he will have to think that now how will we oppose the BJP?," he added.

The JD (U) on Wednesday decided to support presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind and skip the Opposition meeting.

Senior JD (U) leader Ratnesh Sada said, "All the leaders have decided that we will support Ram Nath Kovind for the post of president. He is Bihar's first Governor who has been nominated for this post. We are very happy with this, it is a matter of Bihar's development."

Advertisement opens in new window

JD (U) has been a part of the opposition's joint initiative on the presidential elections.

The opposition is against Kovind's name being finalised for the post of president on grounds that they were not consulted prior to the announcement.

The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17. President Pranab Mukherjee will demit office on July 24.