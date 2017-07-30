Undecided Over Attending Midnight Rollout, SP Calls GST A 'Black Law'

With few hours left for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to be implemented, the Samajawadi Party on Friday said the uniform tax regime is a 'black law' which would push India towards slavery.

The party has, however, not decided yet on whether to attend today's GST midnight event or not.

"The GST is a black law which we oppose. I think India is being pushed towards slavery. By afternoon we will decide whether to attend today's event or not," Samajawadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal told ANI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also not attend the event, however, state minister Vijendra Yadav will represent the Janata Dal (United) on his behalf.

Ahead of the historic rollout of the GST that is scheduled to take effect from midnight, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu earlier in the day urged the Congress Party to 'realise and rethink' their stand and join the government for the midnight Parliament session.

"It's really unfortunate because they are distancing themselves from the process of reformation in the country. I hope they (Congress) realise by evening and re-think and join us in the Central Hall," Naidu said.

"I still appeal to the Congress and other parties boycotting GST event to reconsider. It's not a party function," he added.

The Congress Party yesterday said that it would boycott the midnight meeting, convened by the government, on the implementation of the GST.

"We are boycotting this midnight celebration. In UPA government; Right to Information (RTI) Act, Food Security Act, MNREGA, Right to Education laws were passed which were beneficial for people. But, we never made celebration for such things in central hall. The BJP is doing publicity only in which they are master," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Besides Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have also decided to boycott the event.

The GST, which is slated to roll out today midnight, will bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket. (ANI)