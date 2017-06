Unchanged India Win Toss, Elect To Bowl Against Pakistan, Mohd Amir Is Back

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final here on Sunday.

India are unchanged for the match, while Pakistan have brought back fit-again Mohammad Amir into the playing XI.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.