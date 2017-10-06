The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
11 June 2017 Last Updated at 2:31 pm National

UIDAI Denies Reply To RTI On Fake Aadhaar Cards, Says Disclosure May Affect National Security

Ashwini Shrivastava
UIDAI Denies Reply To RTI On Fake Aadhaar Cards, Says Disclosure May Affect National Security
File Photo-Getty Images

The UIDAI has refused to share information on cases of fake and duplicate Aadhaar cards, saying the disclosure might affect national security, or can lead to incitement of an offence.

Replying to an RTI query by a PTI correspondent, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the card, also denied to give details of action it has taken in such cases.

It said, the UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) facilities, information assets, logistics and infrastructure and dependencies, have been classified as 'Protected System', under the Section 70(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Any disclosure of the UIDAI grievance database, which essentially forms a part of the UIDAI CIDR operations, therefore, would have an impact on national security, strategic, scientific and economic interest of the State etc.," the UIDAI said in response to the RTI application.

It was asked to provide details related to the cases of duplicate and fake Aadhaar cards received by the UIDAI, and action taken on them.

The information sought would fall under Section 8(a) of the RTI Act, and therefore, it is denied, the UIDAI said.

The section bars information "disclosure of which would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State, relation with foreign State or lead to incitement of an offence".

Further, the format in which information is held by the UIDAI, contains identity details which, if divulged, maybe prone to identity-theft etc, the authority said.

The Aadhaar card carries 12-digit unique identification number. The card acts as a proof of identity and address.

Advertisement opens in new window

There have been a few complaints against certain unauthorised websites for promising Aadhaar-related services.

At least eight FIRs have been filed by police against as many unauthorised websites for promising such services.

READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delhi Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card RTI National
Next Story : National-Level Weightlifter Harassed, Alleges Ignorance By Authorities
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters