Two Hizbul Militants Killed in Encounter in Kashmir's Baramulla

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were today killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.



The militants have been identified as Basit Ahmad Mir, a resident of Indergam Pattan, and Gulzar Ahmad, a resident of Brat Sopore.



Following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area last night.



The search operation was halted for the night but the forces maintained the cordon to stop the militants from escaping, a police official said.



He said the operation resumed this morning and the gunfight started after the trapped militants opened fire on the forces.



Two AK rifles, five AK magazines, 124 AK rounds, a hand grenade and a pouch have been found at the encounter site, the official said.