The Newswire
Two Jawans Killed in Militant Attack on Army Convoy in J&K
Srinagar
Representative Image
Two jawans were killed and four others injured when militants attacked an Army convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir's Kulgam district today.
The militants attacked the convoy near Lower Munda toll post in Qazigund area of the district, 100 km from here, injuring six army personnel, an army official said.
He said the injured were evacuated to Army's 92 base hospital here where two jawans succumbed to their injuries.
The other four are being treated, the official said.
He said a hunt is underway to nab the attackers.
