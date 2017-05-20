The Newswire
Two Arrested in MP for Allegedly Carrying Beef
Damoh(MP)
Representative Image-File
Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two persons for allegedly carrying beef.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car on Damoh-Katni road on the night of May 18 and found 200 kg of beef in five polythene packs inside.
Two men in the car, Imran Khan, resident of Damoh and Mustkeem Khan, resident of Hindoria, were arrested under the Cow Protection Act, said P D Minj, in-charge of Hindoria police station, today.
The car, with `Press' written on it, was on its way to Katni from Damoh and was found to be registered in the name of some Jyoti from Katni, Minj said. Further probe is on.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Rouhani Wins Vote For Second Term
- Gujarat Riots Not 'Anti-Muslim'
- Student Cuts Off Godman's Genitals After Alleged Rape Attempt
- Jadhav Worse Than Kasab: Musharraf
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Kerala Man's Suspected Honour Killing: Ramesh Chennithala Writes to Rajasthan CM for Comprehensive Probe
- Two Arrested in MP for Allegedly Carrying Beef
- Kulbhushan Jadhav Can't Be Acquitted By ICJ, Says Sartaj Aziz
- Be Vigilant Along China Border: Rajnath Singh to Forces
- Govt May Step In If Triple Talaq Practice Not Changed: Naidu
- Suspension Of Operation With Militants A Failure, Says Manipur CM
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment