Two Arrested in MP for Allegedly Carrying Beef

Damoh(MP)
Representative Image-File

 Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two persons for allegedly carrying beef.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car on Damoh-Katni road on the night of May 18 and found 200 kg of beef in five polythene packs inside.

Two men in the car, Imran Khan, resident of Damoh and Mustkeem Khan, resident of Hindoria, were arrested under the Cow Protection Act, said P D Minj, in-charge of Hindoria police station, today.

The car, with `Press' written on it, was on its way to Katni from Damoh and was found to be registered in the name of some Jyoti from Katni, Minj said. Further probe is on.

