The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
04 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:20 am National

Two Arrested In Connection With Saharanpur Violence, Internet Services Restored

Saharanpur
Two Arrested In Connection With Saharanpur Violence, Internet Services Restored
File Photo-PTI

Two persons were today arrested in connection with the violence here on May 9 in which a police chowki and 20 vehicles were set ablaze, even as the authorities restored Internet services in the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prtabal Pratap Singh said that two main accused, Rajan and Kadam Singh alias Shivam were arrested by the SIT with the help of local police.

During interrogation, Rajan and Kadam have confessed to their involvement in the violence, another senior police officer claimed.

Advertisement opens in new window

The two have been sent to jail.

Meanwhile, Saharanpur DM P K Pandey said that the Internet services have been restored in the district but the administration is keeping an eye on social media through surveillance teams of Saharanpur, Meerut and Lucknow.

On May 9, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles torched while several instances of stone-pelting and clashes were reported from across Saharanpur.

READ MORE IN:
Uttar Pradesh Mobs - Violence Caste National
Next Story : 3 Soldiers Injured After Bomb Explodes Near Indo-Myanmar Border
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters