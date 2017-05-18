The Newswire
Twin Blasts Rock Manipur, No Casualty Reported
Imphal
Representative Image-File
Twin blasts were reported from two districts, Chandel and Imphal West, in Manipur, police said today.
However, no casualty was reported, they said.
Unidentified miscreants triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Moreh ground in the border town in Chandel district late last night, police said.
Another grenade explosion was reported early this morning at the gate of the residence of one Wahengbam Shamu Singh at Singjamei Chingamakha in Imphal West district, police said adding that the reason behind the blast was yet to be ascertained.
