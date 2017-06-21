Trump's Top Aide Kenneth Juster to Be America's New Ambassador to India

A top aide of US President Donald Trump, Kenneth I Juster, is all set to replace Richard Verma as America's ambassador to India, the White House said .

Juster, 62, who is the Deputy Assistant to the US president for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of his National Economic Council, would replace Richard Verma if nominated and confirmed by the Senate.

"Ken Juster's move to Indian Ambassador is because he is extremely qualified for the position," White House deputy spokesperson Lindsay E Walters confirmed to PTI about the news which was first reported by The Washington Post today.



"Ken has a strong and positive relationship with everyone in the White House, including the president," Walters said.



The move has been welcomed by widely respected Ashley Telis, the top India expert in the US.



"Ken knows India well and actually was deeply involved in successful bilateral negotiations between the two countries. The Indians will welcome him enthusiastically. He is a known quantity," Tellis told The Washington Post.



However, an official announcement has not been made yet.



The White House confirmation in this regard puts to rest all the speculation.



Verma, the first Indian-American to head this position, put in his papers when Trump replaced Barack Obama as the President of the US.