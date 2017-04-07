Trump Urges China To 'End Nonsense Once And For All' After North Korea Launches Another Missile
With North Korea launching yet another ballistic missile that landed in waters near Japan, U.S. President Donald Trump called on China to take action and "end this nonsense once and for all!"
Maintaining his trademark streak on Twitter, Trump minced no words as he literally mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un asking "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"
North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017
Reckoning that South Korea and Japan will not put up with these repeated provocations for much longer, the U.S. President put the full onus on China to take some concrete action and put a stop on Pyongyang's aggravations.
....and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017
According to officials in Seoul and Tokyo, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in waters near Japan.
South Korea's military confirmed that North Korea had fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" into the Sea of Japan from Banghyon in North Pyongan, a province near its border with China, the Guardian reported. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Can 'Genuine People' Still Deposit Old Notes? SC Asks Centre
- Modi Leaves For Israel, First By Indian PM
- NKorea Says Tested Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- War Possible If Indo-China Conflict Not Handled Properly, Says Chinese Daily
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- GST Effect: Honda, Ford, TVS, Suzuki Motorcycle Cut Vehicle Prices
Post a Comment