Trump Says NATO Allies Need 'To Pay Their Fair Share'
U.S. President Donald Trump has rebuked his fellow alliance leaders for not being 'fair' to the U.S. taxpayers.
Speaking at a ceremony on Thursday to dedicate a memorial to NATO's resolve in the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, Trump used the occasion to remind the alliance that "23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying," and that they owe "massive amounts" from past years, the Washington Post reported.
It was Trump's maiden summit with the NATO leaders in Brussels, where he was invited to dedicate the September 2001 memorial.
Trump had begun his speech by asking for a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims of Monday's terrorist attack in Manchester, England, that killed 22 and wounded many more.
Addressing British Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump said, "May all the nations here grieve with you and stand with you." The attack, he said, "demonstrates the depths of the evil we face with terrorism."
In a presidential statement issued while Trump was at the ceremony, he called the Manchester leaks "deeply troubling," vowed to "get to the bottom" of them and called for a full investigation by U.S. agencies.
The statement added: "The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security. I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom." (ANI)
