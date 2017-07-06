The Newswire
07 June 2017 Last Updated at 5:54 pm International

Trump Picks Christopher Wray To Replace Comey As New FBI director

Washington/AFP
File-AP Photo

US President Donald Trump announced today that he is tapping lawyer and former Justice Department official Christopher Wray to serve as his new FBI director, on the eve of critical testimony by the intelligence agency chief he ousted.

Wray, a litigation attorney with law firm King & Spalding in Washington and Atlanta, previously served as assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005.

"I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI.

