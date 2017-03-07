Trump Criticized By Media Organizations Over <em>‘CNN Punching’</em> Video Tweet

Trump Criticized By Media Organizations Over ‘CNN Punching’ Video Tweet
President Donald Trump today tweeted a modified video of himself, starring at a pro wrestling event, punching a man whose face was obscured by a CNN logo.
#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjgAdvertisement opens in new window— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017
The tweet, which said, “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN,” linked to a video which shows Trump attacking and punching a man whose face is obscured by a CNN logo.
The video escalates an ongoing war of words between Trump and the cable news outlet.
The CNN in a statement said the president was "encouraging violence against reporters" and "involved in juvenile behaviour far below the dignity of his office".
The doctored video Trump tweeted is from WrestleMania 23 in 2007 when Trump competed versus WWE head Vince McMahon during a staged "battle of the billionaires" fight where each chose one wrestler to represent them.
Trump has railed against the CNN and other news outlets as "fake news" after the cable news network retracted a story that linked an associate of his with a Russian bank.
Three CNN employees also resigned over the article.
Trump was highly popular with the CNN during the primaries. He was widely interviewed by its news reporters and anchors and was given maximum airtime by the CNN as he contested against 16 Republican leaders in the presidential primaries.
However, CNN turned against him after Trump became the presidential nominee of the Republican party.
Trump and his supporters strongly believe that CNN supported the Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Often Trump and his supporters labelled CNN as Clinton News Network.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Nitish Critcises Congress, Says It Should Set The Agenda
- Pranab Da Cared For Me Like A Father Would: Modi
- Passengers Struggle To Breathe After AC Stops Working
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Insulting Question By TV Anchor To MoS Rathore Prompted Me To Plan 'Surgical Strikes', Says Parrikar
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- Stop Sending Terrorists To Our Peaceful Land: PoK Leaders To Pakistan PM And Army
- Class 6th Textbook Sparks Row Over Mosque Depicted as Noise Pollutant
Post a Comment