Trump Advises Muslim Countries to Take Lead in Fighting Extremism
While addressing the leaders of 50 Muslim-majority countries on Sunday afternoon in his first speech on a foreign soil, United States President Donald Trump called on the Middle Eastern countries to combat the crisis of Islamic extremism emanating from the region.
Terming the fight against terrorism as a "battle between good and evil," and not a clash between "the West and Islam," Trump sought to chart a new course for America's role in the region - aimed at rooting out terrorism.
"This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilisations," Trump said.
"This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil," he added.
Trump began his speech by thanking Saudi Arabia for hosting the summit.
"I am honoured to be received by such gracious hosts. I have also heard about the splendour of your kingdom, but words cannot do justice to the hospitality you showed to us from the moment we arrived," said Trump.
He added that Muslim leaders must do more to confront extremism.
"The nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them. The nations of the Middle East will have to decide what kind of future they want for themselves, for their countries and for their children," he said.
The United States, for its part, will "make decisions based on real-world outcomes, not inflexible ideology," and "whenever possible, we will seek gradual reforms, not sudden intervention," he added.
Trump embraced a subtle but significant phrase "Islamist extremism" in his speech.
"That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires," Trump asserted.
"And it means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews and the slaughter of Christians."
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- ATS To Probe Unnao Train Derailment
- Woman Delivers Baby Under A Tree
- 4 Militants Killed, 3 Soldiers Lost Their Lives During Gun Battle In Kashmir
- Panneerselvam Forecasts BJP Tie-Up
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Sensex Climbs 227 Points on Global Rally in Stocks
- Hardik Shaves Head Ahead of PM Visit, Alleges 'Atrocities' Against Patels by BJP
- Two Thane Kids Stripped, Paraded For 'Stealing' Food Item
- Kohli, Kumble Demand 150 Percent Hike for Grade A Players
- Rupee Gains 15 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
- Trump Advises Muslim Countries to Take Lead in Fighting Extremism
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment