Tripple Murder In UP: Businessman, Wife , Son Shot Dead
A trader along with his wife and son was shot dead by unidentified assailants in an apparent robbery attempt in the district, police said today.
The incident took place last night when some persons shot food grain trader Suneel Jaiswal (45), his wife Kamini Jaiswal (42) and son Ritik (14) in Civil Lines locality of the city.
Superintendent of Police Mrigendra Singh said the incident appeared to be that of loot. The culprits attacked Suneel at his home and shot him along with his wife and son, who intervened.
All three died on the spot, the SP said.
He said the crime branch is investigating the matter and CCTV footage of the incident could help in nabbing the culprits.
The trader association of the district has given a call for a strike to protest the incident and arrest of those involved in the killing.
