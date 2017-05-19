The Newswire
19 May 2017 Last Updated at 12:33 pm National

Triple Talaq Victim Threatens To 'Convert' To Hinduism

A woman has threatened either to convert to Hinduism or commit suicide if she did not get justice.
Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand)
Triple Talaq Victim Threatens To 'Convert' To Hinduism

Another case of Triple Talaq has surfaced from Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand, where after falling victim to the Islamic divorce practice, a woman has threatened either to convert to Hinduism or commit suicide if she did not get justice

In a new video which went viral on Wednesday, Shamim Jahan has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Supreme Courts intervention

Jahan was given Triple Talaq by her husband Asif inside the Gadarpur police station.

"After my experience, I think it is better to convert to Hinduism as these things do not happen in Hinduism. The other option is suicide. I have suffered a lot," she says in the video.

Jahan married Asif 12 years ago who divorced her after four years of marriage.

However, with some counselling from family elders, after completing the Halala period of 40 days, the two were reunited.

However, after reuniting with Asif, he started physically abusing her.

Refusing to succumb to the violence Jahan took the matter to the Gadarpur Police Station.

However, he came to the station and said 'Talaq Talaq Talaq' to her at the police station itself while the police persons looked on.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Uttarakhand Divorce, Separation, Talaq Judiciary: Supreme Court All India Muslim Personal Law Board Muslim Women Muslims Law & Legal Violence Against Women Women Womens' empowerment National


