'Too Little Too Late': PM Remarks Against Cow Vigilantism 'Mere Lip Service', Says Opposition

The opposition today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his warning to those killing people in the name of cow protection, saying it was "too little, too late" and that what was required was actual action on the ground.

Some of the parties described Modi's comments as "mere lip service" and expressed apprehensions that attacks by vigilante groups would continue as the BJP and Sangh- affiliated organisations have allegedly put a lower premium on human life as compared to that of a cow.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah though was at variance with other opposition leaders as he lauded Modi's remarks and expressed hope that the vigilantes would heed to the PM's advice.

"Too little too late. Words mean nothing when actions out do them (sic)," Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad dubbed Modi's comments as "yet another publicity stunt" which allegedly lacked meaning.

Azad observed the prime minister's statement had come after "public pressure" in the wake of yesterday's nationwide protests against incidents of lynching.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury seconded the Congress leaders.

Referring to the prime minister's comment that Mahatma Gandhi would not have approved mob violence, Yechury quipped people were aware of the opinions the Father of the Nation held, but wanted to know what action the government would take against culprits concerned.

"We are aware of Gandhi's principles...We want to know what the prime minister proposes to do to stop such mobocracy," he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was equally curt and termed Modi's comments as "mere lip service".

"Majority of the incidents have taken place in BJP-ruled states. How is it that the BJP-ruled states are not able to stop it?" he asked.

Owaisi said that such incidents would continue because the BJP and Sangh-affiliated organisations have put a lower premium on human life as compared to that of an animal.

CPI national secretary D Raja said it was the effect of citizens' protests against lynching episodes that impelled the prime minister to finally come out in the open on the issue.

"Incidents of lynching are occurring mainly in BJP-ruled states. So, he should direct these states to take action," he added.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia urged the prime minister to first act as the security forces are under BJP-led governments.

Apparently referring to the June 22 stabbing of a Muslim youth on board a Delhi-Mathura local train, Sisodia said the railways also comes under the Centre and the government should act in connection with the case in hand.

"They (the BJP) are not able to do anything the field of education, jobs, industry. So, to remain in power, they resort to instigating fights between Hindus and Muslims," he alleged.

Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the vigilantes would heed to the PM's advice.

"Well said sir. Here's hoping the people carrying out these despicable acts take your words to heart and act accordingly," Omar wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

In a tough message against cow vigilantism and mob lynching, Modi today said killing people on the pretext of protecting cows was not acceptable and warned that no one had the right to take law into his hands.

Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad, Modi said indulging in violence in the name of "gau bhakti" went fully against the ideals of the Father of the Nation.

Voicing his concern on the spate of incidents of lynching and violence over cow protection, the prime minister said nothing would be achieved from such acts.