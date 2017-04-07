Tomato At Rs 70, Peas At Rs 120/Kg As Vegetable Prices Soar

In the wake of supply crunch, prices of vegetables such as tomato, peas and beans have surged sharply over the last one week in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.



Retail prices of tomato have more than doubled from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 65-70 per kg while that of peas have risen sharply from nearly Rs 70-80 per kg to Rs 110-120 per kg, traders said today.



Traders said tomato prices have soared due to short supply. The supply of tomato has reduced drastically from states like Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana after monsoon rains.



Retail prices of other vegetables including beans, round gourd, cucumbers have also increased.



While price of beans has jumped from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 60-70 per kg, cauliflower was selling at around Rs 60—70 per kg from Rs 50 per kg earlier.



Potato prices for 'pahari' variety have risen to Rs 30 per kg from Rs 20 per kg. Bitter gourd was selling in the range of Rs 30-50 per kg, carrot prices have gone up from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 50-Rs 60 per kg while cucumber prices have risen from Rs 20-25 per kg to present Rs 40 per kg.



Lemon prices have also registered an increase going up from Rs 20-25 for 250 grams to Rs 30-40 for the same weight.