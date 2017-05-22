To Land CPEC-Jobs, More Students From Pakistan Take To Learning Chinese

The impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, it seems, is being felt in educational institutions in the country, for more and more than students have reportedly taken to learning the Chinese language for short and long term benefit.

According to the Dawn, the Confucius Institute, which is now known as Chinese language department at Islamabad's National University of Modern Languages (NUML), is actively promoting Chinese language and culture among students.

From only 13 students learning Chinese in 1970, today, the department is imparting nuances of Mandarin to thousands of students.

The Dawn quoted Zhang Daojian, a lecturer at the institute, as saying that the aim of this was to further cement bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

This year, 460 students have been admitted into the programme, 300 in the morning and 160 in the evening.

The Confucius Institute also plays host to a number of cultural events, including a Chinese Lantern Festival and 'Monkey year'.

Daojian claimed that Pakistani students are very sharp and learn Mandarin in a short amount of time.

A majority of the students can see believe knowing Chinese could land them with more job opportunities, both in Pakistan and in China.

The increased interest in learning Chinese has also resulted in more Confucius Institutes opening in different parts of the country. Right now there are four operational institutes. There is one each in Islamabad (NUML), Faisalabad (Agriculture University), Lahore (Punjab University) and Karachi (University of Karachi). Another institute is under construction in Gilgit. (ANI)