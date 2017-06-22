TN School Principal Misbehaves With Girl Student, Arrested

Police on Thursday arrested the principal of a private school in Neredmet area for allegedly misbehaving with a 13-year-old girl, a student.

The girl, in her complaint, accused the principal Vishwanath A (43) of misbehaving with her on the school premises on June 20, said inspector M Jagadish Chander.

The principal was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sent in judicial custody, the police officer said.