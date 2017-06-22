The Newswire
TN School Principal Misbehaves With Girl Student, Arrested
Representative Image
Police on Thursday arrested the principal of a private school in Neredmet area for allegedly misbehaving with a 13-year-old girl, a student.
The girl, in her complaint, accused the principal Vishwanath A (43) of misbehaving with her on the school premises on June 20, said inspector M Jagadish Chander.
The principal was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sent in judicial custody, the police officer said.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Speculation Ends, It's Meira Kumar Vs Ram Nath Kovind
- Kulbhushan Jadhav Files Mercy Petition
- Two Jawans Martyred During Retaliatory Action Against Pak Troops
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment