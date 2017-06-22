The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
22 June 2017 Last Updated at 7:58 pm National

TN School Principal Misbehaves With Girl Student, Arrested

TN School Principal Misbehaves With Girl Student, Arrested
Representative Image

Police on Thursday arrested the principal of a private school in Neredmet area for allegedly misbehaving with a 13-year-old girl, a student.

The girl, in her complaint, accused the principal Vishwanath A (43) of misbehaving with her on the school premises on June 20, said inspector M Jagadish Chander.

The principal was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sent in judicial custody, the police officer said.

READ MORE IN:
Hyderabad Violence Against Women Women Womens' empowerment Schools Students National
Next Story : Two Jawans Martyred During Retaliatory Action Against Pak Troops
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters