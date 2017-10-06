The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
10 June 2017 Last Updated at 2:55 pm National

TN Farmers Temporarily Called Off The Protest

CHENNAI
TN Farmers Temporarily Called Off The Protest
File Photo: AP Photo

Tamil Nadu farmers, who resumed their protest yesterday after ending their over a month-long stir in New Delhi pressing for various demands, today temporarily called off the protest following assurance from the chief minister that their demands would be met.

The farmers led by the National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association chief P Ayyakannu had staged a protest for 40 days at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi pressing for various demands including comprehensive drought relief.

Advertisement opens in new window

They withdrew the agitation on April 23 after Chief Minister K Palaniswami met them in New Delhi and promised to fulfil their demands.

However, they resumed an indefinite protest here yesterday alleging Palaniswami had failed to keep his promise given to them.

Ayyakannu today met Palaniswami and had a brief interaction with him.

After the meeting, Ayyakannu said it was decided to temporarily call off the stir following assurance from the chief minister that the state government would take necessary steps to solve their grievances.

"We have decided to withdraw the protest temporarily as he (Palaniswami) has assured us of looking into our demands. If our demands are not met in two months, we will resume our protests," Ayyakannu told reporters.

The farmers have been demanding loan waiver, drought- relief package of Rs 40,000 crore and setting up of the Cauvery Management Board among others.

READ MORE IN:
Chennai Agriculture: Farmers' Strikes Hunger Strike National
Next Story : Amit Shah Calls Gandhi A 'Chatur Baniya', Congress Slams Remark
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters