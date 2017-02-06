Tit For Tat: Pakistan Board Bans Players From Participating In Afghan T20 League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied issuing No-Objection Certificates (NOC) to the players who were drafted in the Afghanistan Shpageeza Cricket League 2017, which is slated to be held in July.

"The PCB announces that none of the players and officials (coaches) contracted to Afghanistan T20 league would be issued NOCs. No Pakistani player or official can feature in the league," the PCB statement said.

The decision comes following the allegations leveled by Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in the wake of the tragic Kabul blast.

Advertisement opens in new window

Blaming Pakistan of breeding terrorism on their soil, Afghanistan had earlier issued a strongly worded statement, cancelling the friendly matches including initially agreed terms of mutual cricketing relationship with Pakistan in light of a truck bombing in the city's diplomatic quarter that killed claimed more than 80 lives and injured hundreds.

"The ACB hereby cancel all kinds of cricket matches and initial mutual relationship agreement with the PCB. No agreement of friendly matches and mutual relationship agreement is possible with a country where terrorists are housed and provided safe havens," the Afghan board wrote on their official Facebook page.

Hitting back over the same, the PCB had said that their sympathies are with the victims and families affected in the incident, but they would not allow Afghanistan to malign Pakistan.

The Shaharyar Khan-led board further said that they have always encouraged Afghanistan in developing their cricket as well as cricketers.

Earlier, in an attempt to further strengthen relations between the two countries, the PCB had also agreed to provide technical assistance to Afghanistan by giving training to curators, scorers, umpires and coaches.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Shaharyar had said that Pakistan would try their best to help Afghanistan become a permanent member of the International Cricket Council (ICC). (ANI)