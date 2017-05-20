Timeline: Iran's Elected Presidents Till Now

The 12th Presidential Election in Iran concluded on Saturday with incumbent President Hassan Rouhani being reelected for a second four-year term.



Here is a timeline of Iran's Presidents elected till now.



3 August 2013: Hassan Rouhani assumed the Presidential office in August 2013 as the 7th President of the country. During his election campaign he promised to prepare a "civil rights charter", restore the economy and improve rocky relations with Western nations. His 2017 election win has granted him a second term in the office.



3 August 2005 - 3 August 2013: Mahmoud Ahmadinejad assumed office as the 6th President of Iran in 2005. He was reelected in the 2009 election results that marked Ahmadinejad's second term in the presidential office.



3 August 1997 - 3 August 2005: Mohammad Khatami was the 5th President of Iran. Khatami is regarded as Iran's first reformist president, since the focus of his campaign was on the rule of law, democracy and the inclusion of all Iranians in the political decision-making process.



3 August 1989 - 3 August 1997: Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was appointed as the 4th President of Iran in 1989. He served another term by winning the election in 1993. He supported a free market position domestically, favoring privatization of state-owned industries and a moderate position internationally, seeking to avoid conflict with the United States and the West.



13 October 1981 - 3 August 1989: The current Supreme Leader of Iran, Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei was appointed as the 3rd President of Iran in 1981. He achieved his 1981 win by a landslide of 97 percent votes. He was the first cleric to assume the political office of President



2 August 1981 - 30 August 1981: Mohammad-Ali Rajai assumed office as the 2nd President of Iran but was assassinated in a bombing on 30 August 1981 along with Prime Minister Mohammad-Javad Bahonar.



5 February 1980 - 20 June 1981: Sayyed Abolhassan Banisadr was the first Iranian president after the Iranian Revolution that abolished monarchy. The Iranian Parliament impeached Banisadr in his absence on 21 June 1981, because of his moves against the clerics in power, particular Mohammad Beheshti who was the then head of the judicial system. (ANI)