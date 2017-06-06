The Newswire
Three Militants, One Jawan Killed in Nagaland Encounter
Mon (Nagaland)
Representative Image/AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan
As many as three terrorists were killed, one jawan lost his life and three jawans were injured in an encounter in Nagaland's Mon.
One civilian and one Territorial Army officer also lost his life in the encounter.
The operation is currently underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
