07 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:20 am National

Three Militants, One Jawan Killed in Nagaland Encounter

Mon (Nagaland)
As many as three terrorists were killed, one jawan lost his life and three jawans were injured in an encounter in Nagaland's Mon.

One civilian and one Territorial Army officer also lost his life in the encounter.

The operation is currently underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

