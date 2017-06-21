The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
22 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:56 am National

Three LeT Militants Killed in Encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar
Three LeT Militants Killed in Encounter in Kashmir
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/PTI

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, including an ultra involved in a series of killings, were gunned down in the wee hours today in an encounter that lasted for over six hours in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Majid Dar, one of the slain militants, was involved in a number of killings including that of sarpanch of Kakapora and district president of Pulwama, a police official said here.

The encounter started last evening in Kakapora area of Pulwama following an intelligence input that three local boys, who had joined militant ranks in banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, were holed up in a house located in a densely populated locality, the official said.

This is the first successful counter-insurgency operation in Pulwama area which is believed to have large presence of local militants aided with a strong-network of over ground workers, he said.

The successful operation is a big blow to the LeT terror outfit which recently lost its commander Junaid Mattoo in an encounter at Arwin village in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on June 17, he added.

This is the second successful operation against the terror outfit within three days.

Yesterday, two militants were killed in an encounter in Sopore township of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.  

READ MORE IN:
J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Islamist Militants National
Next Story : Arrested Former Judge C.S. Karnan Complains Of Chest Pain, Taken To Hospital
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters