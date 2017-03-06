At Least 18 Killed, Dozens Wounded In Kabul Funeral Blast
At least 18 people were killed and wounded in explosions that rocked the funeral of an Afghan man who died during protests over the worsening security situation in Kabul, the interior ministry said.
"Initial reports show at least 10 casualties," ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP.
According tot he reports presented by the officials, almost three explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man killed during protests over the worsening security situation in the capital Kabul, on Saturday.
"Many people have been killed and wounded at the funeral of Salim Ezadyar," the son of a prominent Afghan politician, witness Abdul Wudood told AFP.
Authorities were unable to immediately confirm the death toll, but another witness told AFP that "people were blown to pieces" due to the impact of the blasts.
The funeral was attended by senior Afghan government officials including Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, but his office told AFP that he was unhurt.
Ezadyar was among four people killed on Friday when an anti-government protest spiralled into street clashes, with police firing live rounds to disperse hundreds of stone-throwing demonstrators incensed by a catastrophic bombing.
Public anger has mounted after an explosives-laden sewage tanker detonated in Kabul's diplomatic quarter on Wednesday, killing 90 people and wounding hundreds of others in the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since 2001.
( News Source: AFP )
