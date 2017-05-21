The Newswire
Three Booked For Abducting, Raping Minor Girl In Rajasthan
Sikar
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three youths in Losal area in Sikar district of Rajasthan, police said today.
The girl's family complained to police yesterday alleging that the minor was abducted and gangraped by the accused on May 6. They also recorded a video of the crime and threatened to upload it on the internet, Losal SHO Bhagwan Singh said.
The three youths belonging to Ganeshpura area have been booked under sections 363, 366 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.
