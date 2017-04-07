Third Militant Killed as Pulwama Encounter Enters Second Day
A third militant was killed today in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of south Kashmir as the operation entered the second day, police said.
One more militant was killed this morning and the body has been recovered, a police official said.
He said three militants have been killed in the encounter so far.
The search operation was on in the area, the official said.
Security forces launched a search operation in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama yesterday following information about presence of militants there.
The gunfight ensued after the militants fired upon the security forces during the search operation.
The identity of the slain ultras has not been ascertained yet, the official said.
Two Army personnel yesterday sustained minor injuries during the operation.
