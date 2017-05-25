Theresa May to Confront Trump Over Manchester Arena Attack 'Evidence' Photos Leak
British Prime Minister Theresa May will confront United States President Donald Trump over leak of information about the Manchester Arena attack from the investigation when she meets him at a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday.
The UK government has expressed its anger after a U.S. newspaper published photos apparently showing the scene of the Manchester Arena attack that left 22 dead and several others injured.
"We are furious. This is completely unacceptable. These images leaked from inside the US system will be distressing for victims, their families and the wider public. The issue is being raised at every relevant level by the British authorities with their US counterparts," The Guardian quoted a Whitehall source as saying.
The New York Times had published photos which it said were gathered by UK authorities at the scene of the Manchester Arena attack.
The photos were also consequently published in the UK media.
The details about the attack emerged in American media before being confirmed by British police.
Complained to acting US Ambassador about leaks out of US & was assured they would stop. They haven't. Arrogant, wrong & disrespectful to GM. https://t.co/teHhVGwYsh— Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 24, 2017
UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she was irritated with the early release of information about bomber Salman Abedi by the United States and told her American counterparts that no further leaks should happen.
Manchester's mayor, Andy Burnham also expressed his anger over leaking of information from the investigation.
"We greatly value the important relationships we have with our trusted intelligence, law enforcement and security partners around the world," said a National Counter Terrorism Policing spokesperson. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- No Extension for Kumble, BCCI Looks For Head Coach
- 4 Women Gangraped, Man Shot Dead in UP's Bulandshahr
- Fadnavis Escapes Unhurt After Chopper Crash In Latur
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment