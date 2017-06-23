The Newswire
Tension Grips UP Village After Meat Pieces Thrown Outside Mosque
Mau(Uttar Pradesh)
Representative image
Tension prevailed in Nasirpur village of Uttar Pradesh after two motorcycle-borne men allegedly threw pieces of meat that appeared to be pork outside a mosque and opened fire at one person who was coming out after offering prayers.
Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the miscreants were still at large and a large number of policemen have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.
The incident occurred last night. 70-year-old Yunus, who was coming out after offering namaz, suffered injuries after the two men opened fire on him, the SP said.
The injured person has been admitted to the district hospital, he said.
