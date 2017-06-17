Telangana To Issue Ordinance To Ban Online Gambling

The Telangana cabinet today decided to issue four ordinances to amend existing acts.

One of these ordinances will amend the Gaming Act to ban online gambling, said deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari after the cabinet meeting here.

Another ordinance will amend Record of Rights Act to ban registration of government lands in the name of private persons and effect cancellation of past illegal registrations of these lands, he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Soon after the formation of Telangana, the CM had ordered police to crack down on clubs and other places which encourage gambling. But the government received complaints that people are now indulging in online gambling. We want to eliminate gambling in all forms. So the Gaming Act would be amended, banning online gambling. The cyber police will track online gambling and act against violators," Srihari said.

An ordinance amending the Preventive Detention Act is aimed at curbing the sale of spurious seeds and fertilisers, adulteration of food items and the use of fake educational certificates.

The fourth ordinance will amend the VAT Act, to enable it to be in force for six years after the GST roll-out to resolve pending VAT disputes.