Telangana To Issue Ordinance To Ban Online Gambling
The Telangana cabinet today decided to issue four ordinances to amend existing acts.
One of these ordinances will amend the Gaming Act to ban online gambling, said deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari after the cabinet meeting here.
Another ordinance will amend Record of Rights Act to ban registration of government lands in the name of private persons and effect cancellation of past illegal registrations of these lands, he said.
"Soon after the formation of Telangana, the CM had ordered police to crack down on clubs and other places which encourage gambling. But the government received complaints that people are now indulging in online gambling. We want to eliminate gambling in all forms. So the Gaming Act would be amended, banning online gambling. The cyber police will track online gambling and act against violators," Srihari said.
An ordinance amending the Preventive Detention Act is aimed at curbing the sale of spurious seeds and fertilisers, adulteration of food items and the use of fake educational certificates.
The fourth ordinance will amend the VAT Act, to enable it to be in force for six years after the GST roll-out to resolve pending VAT disputes.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Live: India Wins Toss, To Bowl Against Pakistan
- India's Kidambi Srikanth Wins Indonesia Open Title
- Aadhaar Mandatory For Organ Donors In Karnataka
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- My Name Would've Been Enough: Sehwag Rubbishes Reports Of Two-Line Application For Coach's Job
- 5-Yr-Old Explains Sexual Assault On Her Through Barbie Doll
- Kochi Metro: BJP State President's Ride With PM Modi Kicks Up Controversy
- Hang Those Who Eat Beef As Status Symbol, Says Sadhvi Saraswati
Post a Comment