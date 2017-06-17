Teacher Takes Off Uniform Of Sisters, Throws Them Out For Not Able To Pay School Fees

Two girls, who were sisters, were thrown out of their private school in Begusarai district after taking off their school dress as the fee for the uniform was not paid on time, police said today.

Following a police complaint lodged by the father of the two girls, students of class I and II, the principal and a teacher of the school were arrested.

Advertisement opens in new window

The school, B R Education Academy located at Sikraula village in Koriya panchayat, had provided school uniform to its students and they were supposed to pay for it.

In his complaint lodged with the police, the father Chunchun Sah said that he was asked to meet a lady teacher when he had gone to pick up his daughters from school yesterday.

When she met her, she asked him to deposit the fee for the uniform then and there.

Sah alleged that he pleaded for some time to pay but the teacher took off the uniform worn by his two daughters in front of everyone and threw them out of the school.

He said that his complaint to the school principal fell in deaf ears, following which he lodged an FIR.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajesh Kumar said that the principal and the lady teacher were arrested last evening.

Before his arrest, the principal denied that any such incident had taken place.

State Education Minister Ashok Choudhary termed the incident as 'insensitive' and said that stern action would be taken against the school and the culprits.