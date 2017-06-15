The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
16 June 2017 Last Updated at 11:00 am National

TDP MP Creates Ruckus At Vizag Airport: Civil Aviation Minister From Same Party Orders probe

New Delhi
TDP MP Creates Ruckus At Vizag Airport: Civil Aviation Minister From Same Party Orders probe
Courtesy: Facebook/Sakshi

Civil Aviation Ministry Ashok Gajapathi Raju today said he will get the entire incident involving TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy at Vizag airport "enquired into" and will ensure that "lawful outcomes" follow.

Reddy, who is from the same party as that of the minister, allegedly created a ruckus at Vizag airport yesterday after being denied boarding by IndiGo as he was late.

Read Also: Banned From All Domestic Airlines For 'Unruly' Behavior, TDP MP Refuses to Apologise, Says 'No Need'

Advertisement opens in new window

While the MP was finally accommodated on the same flight, all the major domestic carriers including IndiGo later banned him from their flights.

A day after the incident, Raju today said the entire matter would be looked into.

"I will get the entire incident at Vizag Airport enquired into to find out the exact details and ensure that lawful outcomes follow," he said in a tweet.

The minister also denied a media report that he had intervened to ensure that Reddy was allowed to board the IndiGo flight and said there was "no such intervention".

READ MORE IN:
Aviation Our Netas TDP National
Next Story : No Name For President Yet: Congress After Meeting BJP Team
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters