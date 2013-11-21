Tarun Tejpal Case: Media Barred From Covering Proceedings Until Completion Of Trial
The Goa's Mapusa Court on Friday restricted the media from reporting proceedings of rape case accused and former Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 327(3).
The court passed the order under 327 (3) barring the media from covering the proceedings until completion of the trial.
Tejpal was slated to appear today before the fast track court here in lieu of the sexual harassment charges slapped against him.
On January 17, 2015, the Supreme Court had stayed the trial against Tejpal in connection with his alleged role in a sexual assault case for a period of three weeks.
The apex court bench had asked Tejpal to refrain from delaying the trial on any grounds in future.
In November 2013, Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague in the elevator of a five-star hotel, at an event in Goa.
Subsequently, an FIR was filed against him and he was asked to step down from his post. (ANI)
