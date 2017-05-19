The Newswire
Swedish Prosecutor Drops 7-Yr-Old Rape Probe Against WikiLeaks Founder Assange
Stockholm/AFP
Swedish prosecutors said today that they had closed a seven-year rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
"Director of Public Prosecution, Marianne Ny, has today decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape by Julian Assange," it said in a statement.
