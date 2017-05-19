The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
19 May 2017 Last Updated at 3:21 pm International

Swedish Prosecutor Drops 7-Yr-Old Rape Probe Against WikiLeaks Founder Assange

Stockholm/AFP
Swedish Prosecutor Drops 7-Yr-Old Rape Probe Against WikiLeaks Founder Assange
File-AP/PTI

Swedish prosecutors said today that they had closed a seven-year rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"Director of Public Prosecution, Marianne Ny, has today decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape by Julian Assange," it said in a statement.

READ MORE IN:
Julian Assange Sweden Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Wikileaks Judiciary Law & Legal International
Next Story : ED Files Chargesheet Against Delhi Brothers In Rs 8,000 Cr Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters