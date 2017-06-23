The Newswire
23 June 2017

Swaraj Announces 10% Cut in Passport Fee for Applicants Under 8 And Over 60

Now the passports would be both in Hindi and English
New Delhi
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today announced that passports would now be in both Hindi and English, and not just in English.

She also announced 10 per cent reduction in passport fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60.

Personal details in passports are now printed only in English.

The external affairs minister was addressing an event to mark 50 years of the Passport Act, 1967.

