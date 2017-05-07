Suspected VHP Activist Held On Charges Of Hurling Petrol Bombs At CPI-M Office
A suspected VHP activist has been arrested for allegedly hurling petrol bombs at the district CPI-M office here on June 17, police said today.
The man, identified as Saravanakumar from Mettupalayam near here, had returned here from London where he was working as an engineer a few years ago, police said.
The arrest was made based on CCTV footage along a 12-km stretch, in which two persons were found moving on a motorcycle without a registration number on that day.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that Saravanakumar, who was arrested past midnight yesterday, was upset due to killing of some persons belonging to various Hindu outfits in Kerala, where CPI-M is in power, police said.
The bombs were hurled as a revenge and to teach a lesson to the Left party, he told police during interrogation, they said.
Two persons on the motorcycle had hurled the bombs, resulting in damage to some window panes and a car parked in front of the office in the early hours of June 17.
Saravanakumar was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, police said, adding, he has been lodged in the central jail here and search is on for his accomplice.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- PM Meets 26/11 Child Survivor Moshe
- 'India Misleading Public', Says China
- 'India With Israel, India For Israel': Modi Tells Prez
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Govt in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
- Four Students Allegedly Rape Classmate At Birthday Party, Make Video Clip
- Communal Violence Breaks Out in WB Over 'Objectionable' Facebook Post, Centre Rushes Paramilitary Troops
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment