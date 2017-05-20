Suspected ISI Agent Held in Rajasthan
A suspected agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been detained by the intelligence wing of Rajasthan Police from Jaisalmer district and some documents have been recovered from his possession.
55-year-old Hazi Khan was detained yesterday from his village in Jaisalmer and is being interrogated in Jodhpur, DIG, Security, H Raghvendra Suhasaa told PTI.
Hazi Khan, a resident of Kunjarali village of Jaisalmer, has visited Pakistan three times and is suspected to have connections with the ISI, he said.
Some vital information and incriminating documents have been recovered from his possession which are being verified, he said.
He is suspected to have passed on secret strategic information pertaining to the Army and the Air Force to the ISI, an Intelligence source said.
"His name emerged following interrogation of two spies Haji Khan and Sadik Khan, who were arrested earlier this year under the Official Secret Act," said the source.
The accused, a local farmer, was on the intelligence radar for some time.
He is being interrogated to get details of his network and the information shared by him, the source said, adding that he was arrested earlier also, but was let off in absence of evidence against him.
Haji is a frequent traveller to Pakistan to see his family members.
"We are conducting raids at few more places today," Suhasaa said.
"The man has not been arrested so far," the officer added.
