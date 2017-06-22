Suspected Hizbul Operative Does Yoga In Jail

Suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative Naseer Ahmad, who was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while trying to cross into India from Nepal, performed yoga asanas along with other inmates of the district jail here on the International Yoga Day.

"Clad in white kurta-pyjama, 34-year-old Naseer performed almost all the yoga asanas on the International Yoga Day yesterday but abstained from singing national song 'Vande Mataram' and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," Maharajganj district jail superintendent Anil Kumar Rai told PTI today.

He said that Naseer along with other inmates began yoga with anulom-vilom (breathe-in, breathe-out exercise) and also performed various other asanas.

"He was in complete control of himself while performing the asanas. His conduct during the entire duration of the programme was good," he said.

Rai also mentioned that there was no pressure on anyone and everyone took part in the event willingly and enthusiastically. "Altogether 2,500 inmates performed yoga along with prison staff," he said.

Naseer alias Sadiq, hailing from Banihal in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, was held by the SSB, which guards the 1,751-km-long open border, on May 13 from Sonauli border post here.

He was trying to sneak into India from Nepal in the guise of a shawl and carpet vendor. He was carrying a Pakistani passport and an identity card showing him as a resident of Lala Musa village in Gujrat district in Punjab province of the neighbouring country, the SSB said.

Ahmed was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh ATS for further investigation.

According to security agencies, Ahmed had joined Hizbul Muzahideen in 2002-03 and moved to Pakistan. He was involved in a number of terrorist activities. In 2002, he sustained bullet injuries during an encounter with the Army in Banihal.

Ahmed was residing in Pakistan since September 2003. He was involved in many attacks against civilians and security forces including an attack on an STF camp in India in 2003.

"He was sent to India by his handler for a specific mission," an SSB spokesperson had said.