25 May 2017 Last Updated at 6:04 pm International

Pakistan Is Well Of Death, Even Men Not Safe, Says India's Uzma After Return

New Delhi
Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Uzma Ahmed, the Indian woman who was allegedly forced to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint during her visit there, called Pakistan a "well of death" while narrating her ordeal on her return on Thursday.

Seated with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Indian deputy high commissioner in Islamabad JP Singh, and other senior ministry officials, an emotional Uzma said, "It's easy to enter Pakistan but nearly impossible to leave that place."

"Pakistan is a 'maut ka kuan' (well of death). I've seen women who go there after arranged marriages. They're miserable and living in terrible condition. There are two, three, even four wives in every house," she said.

She said 'Buner', the area where Tahir Ali, the Pakistani man who married her at gunpoint, took her after giving her sleeping pills, was like a "Taliban-controlled" region.

Uzma said had she stayed there for a few more days she would have been dead. She broke down several times while recalling the horror in front of the national media.

She profusely thanked Swaraj, Indian mission officials and other staffers for making her comfortable and ensuring her return.

Uzma, who is in her early 20s, hails from New Delhi. She was allowed by the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday to return to India following a plea she filed with the court seeking its direction after her husband Ali "seized" her immigration papers and refused to return the document.

She crossed into India through the Wagah Border crossing near Amritsar. She was accompanied by Indian mission officials and escorted by Pakistani police personnel.

Sushma Swaraj India Pakistan Indo-Pak Indo-Pak Border Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) International
