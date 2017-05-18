Sushma Swaraj Hails ICJ Order on Kulbhushan Jadhav, Calls It a 'Great Relief'
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today termed as a "great relief" the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order staying the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan and asserted that the government will "leave no stone unturned" to save him.
She also thanked senior lawyer Harish Salve who was India's attorney at the Hague and argued the case before the global court.
In a series of tweets, she said, "The ICJ order has come as a great relief to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav and people of India."
Swaraj said, "We are grateful to Harish Salve for presenting India's case so effectively before ICJ. I assure the nation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi we will leave no stone unturned to save (him)."
She also complimented the team of officers from her ministry for their tireless efforts and hard work put up in the matter.
The ICJ at the Hague stayed the execution of 46-year-old Indian Navy officer Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.
In a major boost to India, which has moved the UN's highest judicial body in the case, the ICJ instructed Pakistan to take all "necessary measures at its disposal" to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending a final decision by it.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- General Motors to Stop Selling Vehicles in India
- Reema Lagoo Dies At 59
- EU Fined Facebook For 'Misleading Information'
- I-T Publishes Names of Defaulters
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- EU Fines Facebook for Providing 'Misleading Information' Over WhatsApp
- SoftBank Opens Up Wallet For Paytm; Infuses Rs 9K Cr
- Women in Malayalam Cinema Launch New Association Headed by Actress Manju Warrier to Ensure Gender Justice
- IS Kills More Than 50 In Central Syria Attack: Monitor
- Two Days After CBI Raid, Karti Chidambaram Leaves for London: Airport Sources
- IS Kills More Than 50 in Central Syria Attack: Monitor
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment