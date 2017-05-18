Sushma Swaraj Hails ICJ Order on Kulbhushan Jadhav, Calls It a 'Great Relief'

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today termed as a "great relief" the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order staying the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan and asserted that the government will "leave no stone unturned" to save him.



She also thanked senior lawyer Harish Salve who was India's attorney at the Hague and argued the case before the global court.



In a series of tweets, she said, "The ICJ order has come as a great relief to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav and people of India."



Swaraj said, "We are grateful to Harish Salve for presenting India's case so effectively before ICJ. I assure the nation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi we will leave no stone unturned to save (him)."



She also complimented the team of officers from her ministry for their tireless efforts and hard work put up in the matter.



The ICJ at the Hague stayed the execution of 46-year-old Indian Navy officer Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.



In a major boost to India, which has moved the UN's highest judicial body in the case, the ICJ instructed Pakistan to take all "necessary measures at its disposal" to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending a final decision by it.