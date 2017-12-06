Sulabh Chief Announces to Name Indian Village After US President Donald Trump
A top Indian sociologist and social worker has announced to name one Indian village after US President Donald Trump, as part of his efforts to further India-US relationship.
"I announce to name one village in India as Trump Village," Sulabh International founder and chief, Bindeshwar Pathak, announced at a community event organized in the suburbs of Washington DC.
The village is being developed in Mewat region of Rajasthan.
This, he said, is part of his effort to enhance India-US relationship.
Giving a presentation to local community and political leaders, Pathak said he is working to provide affordable sanitation and toilets to the masses and end the practice of manual scavenging.
In his address, he urged the Indian American community to help realize the goal of sanitation and cleanliness in India.
The cost of one toilet ranges from USD 25 to USD 500, depending on nature of construction. Technology remains the same, he said.
Republican leader from Virginia, Ed Gillespie, who is running for Virginia Governor, highlighted the role of Indian American community plays in the US, adding "the US has a very strong relationship with India."
He and other local politicians also explored the option of adopting the technology of Sulabh international in Virginia and Maryland.
"Rural areas of Virginia have a problem in building toilets and its maintenance cost is very high. Several officials from both Virginia and Maryland have expressed their interest in adopting it locally so as to bring the cost down," said Virginia Republican Puneet Ahluwalia.
Congresswoman Barbara Comstock also felicitated Pathak on the occasion.
