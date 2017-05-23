The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
23 May 2017 Last Updated at 2:48 pm National

Sukhoi Fighter Jet Goes Missing Near Tezpur in Assam

Tezpur
Sukhoi Fighter Jet Goes Missing Near Tezpur in Assam
Representative Image

A Sukhoi fighter jet of the Indian Air Force went missing near Tezpur in Assam today, IAF sources said.

The Su-30 aircraft was on routine training mission when it lost radar and radio contact approximately 60 km north of Tezpur, they said.

READ MORE IN:
Assam Aviation Indian Air Force National
Next Story : 'Fake Degree' Row Back To Haunt Smriti Irani As Fresh Petition Filed
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters