Sukhoi Fighter Jet Goes Missing Near Tezpur in Assam
A Sukhoi fighter jet of the Indian Air Force went missing near Tezpur in Assam today, IAF sources said.
The Su-30 aircraft was on routine training mission when it lost radar and radio contact approximately 60 km north of Tezpur, they said.
